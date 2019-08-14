CLERMONT, Fla. — A 21-year-old youth group leader sent lewd Snapchat pictures of himself to a teen girl at the church they both attend, Lake County deputies say.

Clermont man charged with transmission of harmful material

Investigators: 16-year-old girl, man corresponding via Snapchat

Affidavit: Man said he thought she could consent to sexual messages

Kyle Nordstrom Breen of Clermont has been charged with seven counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device.

According to a Lake County Sheriff 's arrest affidavit, the investigation began August 2, when a Clermont woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter had been corresponding with Breen via Snapchat, and the messages had recently turned sexually provocative. That's when the girl went to her mother.

The woman said her family and Breen go to the same church, where he is a youth group leader.

The woman began using her phone to record the Snapchat messages, which included lewd pictures of himself, the affidavit said. Some of the pictures showed a partial face.

The girl told her mother that Breen knows her age. In the messages, the person corresponding with the girl asks her to "keep this a secret" until she is older.

A deputy who responded to Breen's home Tuesday wrote in the affidavit that Breen admitted to knowing the girl's age and sending the messages, saying that he thought a 16-year-old was "able to consent to exchanging sexual images."

He also told the deputy that he recently stopped working as the Real Life Church's youth band director.

Breen was taken to the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000 for each count for a total bond of $14,000.