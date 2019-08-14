CLERMONT, Fla. — A bicycle shop owner in Clermont says that he was the victim of card skimming.

Culprit got away with $3,000 bike

Error message was not caught by store employee

Same man has attempted to steal bikes in 6 other Florida cities

The culprit got away with one of his most expensive racing bikes, which is worth about $3,000.

Police say the scam involved skimming, and that the credit card used to purchase the bicycle had fraudulent information on it.

"When we initially went to process the credit card it came up with an error message. Basically indicating that the address and information we inputted into the system, as far as his personal information was concerned, was a mismatch with the information with the credit card," said store owner Bryan Davis.

However, the store employee didn't catch the mistake, and the suspect got away with the bike.

Davis found out that the same man tried stealing bikes in six other Florida cities.

Unfortunately, Davis is out $3,000 because companies only reimburse credit card holders, not retailers who accept fraudulent cards.

Shop owners in those six other Florida cities said the same man got away with stealing several other bicycles.​