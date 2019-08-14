MELBOURNE, Fla. — Wednesday marked the first day of school for about 15,000 Central Florida-area Catholic school students.

Central Florida Catholic schools started classes Wednesday

500 students starting at Melbourne Central Catholic

BACK TO SCHOOL: School calendars, safety tips, and more in our Back to School special section

About 500 students, along with teachers and staff, were getting acclimated at Melbourne Central Catholic .

​Each student is learning not just academic subjects such as reading, math, and science, but also gaining an educational experience based on Catholic traditions and faith.

The Diocese of Orlando says its approach involves creativity and being actively engaged through the school day.

"Even if they can't get up with academic clubs, there are a lot of things outside that where they can meet new students, and everyone is very welcoming," said Lauren Tieriey, a senior at the school.

"We are excellent academically but we are educating the whole person, so our job is to prepare kids for whatever the next step is in their lives," school President Nick Regina said.

Brevard County is home to nine Catholic schools in Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, and Titusville.