MELBOURNE, Fla. — An $11 million Brevard County project aims to restore a century old canal and help protect the struggling Indian River Lagoon.

$11 million restoration project to restore Indian River Lagoon canal

Project will install pump station to capture seven million gallons of stormwater

24,000 pounds of nitrogen flowing into lagoon will be reduced yearly

The M-1 Canal is a man-made drainage area between St. Johns River and the lagoon that diverts stormwater from 5,300 acres from areas of Melbourne, Melbourne Village, West Melbourne and other parts of Brevard County.

The project involves installing a pump station that will capture seven million gallons of stormwater each year and send it away from the lagoon into a treatment area west of I-95.

"Bring that water back to the St. Johns River, restoring that natural flow. That way the Indian River Lagoon won't be getting that many nutrients, suspended solids and freshwater inputs," said St. Johns Water Management District Civil Engineer Mark Vanheden.

Engineers estimate the work will reduce 24,000 pounds of nitrogen from flowing into the lagoon yearly.

The pump station will also allow flood waters to come through during major storms, such as hurricanes.