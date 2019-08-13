SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As students around Central Florida head back to class, Seminole County Public Schools and law enforcement are sharing their new focus this school year.

They're focusing this school year on softening school safety measures

Officials want to focus on relationship with students

Following a series of summertime forums at all nine district high schools, the superintendent said that softening measures will take top priority.

“We are talking about relationships. Students told us hands down there is nothing more important related to school safety than every single student on every campus having an adult they can turn to, to talk to, to discuss a problem," said Dr. Walt Griffin, SCPS Superintendent.

Other soft measures include a series of apps to report everything, from anonymous tips, to a panic app for the district's 8,000 teachers.

With the push of a button, Griffin explained, automatic notifications zip throughout campuses to city partners and law enforcement, cutting down dispatch time from 45 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

In the past, the district has focused on hardening measures — visible moves, like installing fencing around campuses at a $27 million dollar price tag, approved by the school board.

Law enforcement tells us this school year, there is SRO on every @SCPSInfo campus, w/ 2-3 added to larger campuses as well. @SeminoleSO says their campus deputies are rarely newbies. Rather, seasoned veterans w/ passion to serve, work w/ #students. @MyNews13 #News13Seminole pic.twitter.com/0kveEbJNY3 — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) August 13, 2019

Other hardening measures include locked doors, sign-in procedures, and installing cameras.

Seminole County will be installing more cameras in two high schools this school year , due in part to $77,000 raised by area churches.

And the district will attempt to tackle what they see as a growing problem among the student population: vaping.

Griffin said that there has been a 78 percent increase in high school students vaping, leading to the district piloting vape detectors. Now in proof of concept mode and being tested out, the detectors cost about $1,000 each.

The district would not disclose which schools were part of the pilot study.

Tuesday's press conference also highlighted the relationship between the district and law enforcement, as the Seminole County Sheriff's Office helps protect area schools.

According to Sheriff Dennis Lemma, having a dedicated law enforcement officer on every campus is crucial.

This year, SCSO adding eight additional deputy sheriffs on campuses; SROs are too on campus, with two to three added to larger campuses as well.

The Sheriff said that those deputies picked to work on campuses are rarely new to the profession, rather seasoned veterans with a "passion to serve," work with students.

But the talk about safety, Lemma said, should extend to the home as well.

“I want you to have those conversations with your children about safety on the campus," said Lemma. “Small things, like walking around with ear buds in your ears.”

This comes on the heels of a threat made on social media, which the Sheriff’s Office deemed not credible.

Parents at Lake Brantley High were alerted of the threat.

“When it comes to these hoax threats, you’re making a threat of violence on school campus, not only is everyone going to talk negatively about you in the community, we’ll put you in jail," said Lemma.