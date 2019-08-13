ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for several people involved in a violent fight using skateboards in downtown Orlando back in May.

Witness video shows several young males hitting two men with skateboards on Central Boulevard in front of the Orange County Regional History Center.

One of the men told police they were walking by when some of the skateboarders tried to do a trick that almost hit them. They say they told the skateboarders to watch out, which escalated into an argument and then a fight.

Police say they have not been able to identify the skateboarders. They are not considered suspects, they just want to talk to them and get their side of the story.

Anyone with information about this case can call Orlando Police, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).