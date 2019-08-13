NATIONWIDE — It's never too early to talk about booking holiday travel.

In fact, in 2019 late summer might be just about the right time to start planning to purchase your Thanksgiving airline ticket.

RELATED STORIES:

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 is still causing problems for the major airlines that used the aircraft: Southwest, United and American.

Boeing reported on Tuesday they’ve received no new orders for the plane which has been grounded since March.

This means more canceled flights and reshuffling of schedules.

Southwest, the top U.S. carrier of passengers on their almost entire 737 fleet, announced they'd have 11 percent less airline seat capacity available for the holiday season.

In addition, the airline canceled Max 8 flights for the rest of the year. Other airlines are considering doing the same.

Will it mean a higher ticket price?

It certainly means finding a great deal will be very hard to do.

For example, if you were planning on watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, you can't count on one of the three top airports to get there.

Southwest has no flights from Tampa or Orlando to Newark that week.

In fact, Kayak.com, which allows users to filter listings by the plane you want to fly in, shows no 737 Max flights on any airline from our area to any terminal in New York City for that week.

Southwest released its Thanksgiving schedule in late May, but has made changes since.

Federal regulators have not said when they will allow the 737 Max 8 to fly again.