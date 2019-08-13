TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Situated on Florida's Gulf Coast is the area of Tarpon Springs.

Here are five things to know before you go:

1. Tarpon Springs is home to a robust greek community that was founded back in the early 1900s by sponge divers from Greece. These divers founded Tarpon Springs and the sponge docks which now house restaurants, shops and tours.

2. While in the area, be sure to check out Tarpon Sponge Inc. , this is one of the oldest shops in area. A family owned store, Athena Tsardoulias' grandfather was one of the first sponge divers to move to Tarpon Springs, they now have a shop where you can buy fresh sponges and even watch they cut the sponges into shape.

3. A few popular restaurants to check out while you're in the area are the Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill, Hellas Restaurant and Bakery, Mykonos and Dimitri's on the Water Greek Restaurant.

4. Tarpon Springs is a whole community, and most shops and restaurateurs are open seven days a week. It's an easy day trip from Tampa or Orlando.