DELAND, Fla. — Just north of Orlando sits De Leon Springs State Park, blending recreational swimming and history of the area.

Here are five things to know before you go:

1. De Leon Springs State Park boasts one of the rumored spots of the Fountain of Youth. Here at the park you can tour the area and traverse the waters by boat to learn about the history of the area.

2. The Fountain of Youth Eco/History Tours run several times a day starting at 10 a.m.

3. The state park also offers a swimming area in the spring water, and they also have a unique restaurant on site called the Old Spanish Sugar Mill .

4. De Leon Springs State Park is open 365 days of the year from 8 a.m. to sunset.