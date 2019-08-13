DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In one weekend, more than 30 people killed in two separate mass shootings and families are still dealing with devastation. Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters held a vigil to let them know that even though they are far away, people are thinking of them.

Chaplain says that family, friends need to take action if loved one acts differently

Others says people need to be more vigilant, get to know neighbors more

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri started the vigil with powerful words but kept his message brief.

"You look at these tragedies around the county, it makes my heart break and cry that we can't stop this," Capri says.

The community coming together to remember the fallen, including the nine shootings that happened locally in Daytona Beach.

People were shaking their heads in agreement that something needs to be done and that being vigilant and getting to know your neighbors is a good place to start.

"The message we heard echoed today is listen, pay attention," said Leslie McNulty, who attended the vigil, adding that it may be a small step but could be the key to preventing future mass shootings.

No longer justifying or excusing bad behavior may seem odd, says Chaplain Monzell Ford. While before having a friend, family member or neighbor that seems odd would not sound the alarm, he says pay attention and if the person says something concerning, it is better to be safe and speak up that wait until a tragedy happen.

"Human life was taken. Human life was being destroyed; someone knew him. There are people in our own backyard that are having these types of thoughts," Ford explained.

The vigil and three candles are a visible symbol representing the more than 30 deaths in a weekend mass shooting spree by two separate gunmen and the shootings that happened within the city of Daytona Beach in just one month.

"Because of the fact that life was taken its part of our responsibility to do something to the point that we need to acknowledged those who are suffering," Ford says.

"If it's someone you noticed, an extreme change in behavior, they spend time alone and you notice they are breaking their normal routine and do odd things, it's time to pay attention," McNulty warned.