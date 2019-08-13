Another bank is coming to an already busy corner in Fayetteville.

The Manlius Planning Board approved a plan to build a Chase Bank at the corner of Route 5 and North Burdick Street.

There are a number of banks within a mile radius of the site – including a Key Bank next door and an Empower Federal Credit Union across the street.

The board says its job is not to decide if a Chase Bank would have a customer base at this location but if a bank is an appropriate use of the land, so the board approved the proposal to add a Chase Bank to the Towne Center.

Right now, the area is all green space. The proposed bank will take up about half of the property and it will blend in with the rest of the buildings in Towne Center. The sides facing the road and the parking lot will both look like the front, so the facade looks nice from the street.

As for the park, the area on the corner and along North Burdick Street will be grassy and the gazebo will stay. The board says it is important the park stays, since it's a busy intersection that impacts the perception of the town.

"We will have a park-like setting,” said Joe Lupia, the chairman of the Manlius Planning Board. “As people come into the village and they enter through Burdick St and Genesee, they're going to see the same park-like setting. It adds aesthetically to the property."

"They need to take the old, dead properties and redevelop those, but that's not money making,” said Wilson Simmons, a Fayetteville resident. “That isn't going to make them money. And it takes away my green space. I just would like to see every piece of grass protected."

While some neighbors are upset about the project, they say they are glad that a bank is going in the space. They say it will be less intrusive than a fast food restaurant.

Town officials supporting the Chase Bank project insist it will not impact traffic in the area.