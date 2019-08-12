TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 57-year-old Brevard County man is accused of hosting an alcohol-fueled house party for teens and young adults that ended when a partygoer suffered a life-threatening head injury, police said.

Robert Kirk of Titusville has been accused of felony child abuse and child neglect, and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of children and hosting an open house party, according to the Titusville Police Department .

Police were called to Kirk's home on Sugar Maple Court at 2:23 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about an injured man.

When officers arrived, they found one male was on the roadway, bleeding from his head. Two other males surrounded him, applying pressure to the wound in an attempt to stop the bleeding, according to the arrest report. A female was also reportedly kneeling by the person’s head.

All four reeked of alcohol, according to Titusville Police in the report.

A 20-year-old witness told police he was in Kirk’s house during the party when a fight broke out, allegedly causing the injury.

The male was treated at the scene and airlifted to Homes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

“According to (doctors) at Holmes, this male is in serious critical condition,” police said in a report.

His name and age were not released in the report.

Officers found Kirk and saw a “large gathering" of people between the ages of 17 and 20, who were drinking inside his home. At least eight people were under 21. They also reportedly reeked of alcohol.

Police said they saw a sign on the front door advertising the party and a poster about how to play a drinking game. They also found strobe devices, black lights, and “color-coded” drinking cups.

Kirk was the only adult.

“It was clear to me that the defendant orchestrated and facilitated the alcohol for the party,” police said in a report. “The lack of supervision was the direct result of a victim receiving a life-threatening head injury.”

Kirk was released from the Brevard County Jail on Sunday after posting $20,000 bond.