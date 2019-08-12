The Rochester Razorsharks will be back on the court for the 2020 season with a new coach, venue and owner.

Mooreland Productions announced that it has acquired the rights to the franchise.

The entertainment production company is run by Keith and Jen Moore, who have been razorsharks season ticket holders since 2005. Jen previously worked for the team as director of communications, and Keith has appeared as Finley, the team's mascot for many years.

Former player Troy Jackson will serve as head coach.

Details about the 2020 season, which is set to tip-off in January, are expected to be announced in the fall.