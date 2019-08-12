SANFORD, Fla. — A 21-year-old Orlando-area plumber remains in jail after he was caught in an undercover sex sting in Seminole County, deputies say.

Jacob James Ryan accused of traveling for child sex

Deputies: Suspect wanted to have sex with teen girl

Ryan gave conflicting reports about intent, deputies say

Jacob James Ryan is accused of communicating with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl in hopes of having sex with the teen, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested Saturday and is being held on $40,000 bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Ryan was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, a second-degree felony. The punishment is up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He also faces two counts of violating probation for marijuana possession.

The Sheriff's Office in a report says Ryan, who occupation was listed as a plumber, chatted with the undercover officer on Friday and Saturday using messages on an undisclosed social media application.

“Jacob Ryan acknowledged the age of the undercover law enforcement officer and stated he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the undercover law enforcement officer,” an arrest report said. “Jacob Ryan stated he would pick up the undercover law enforcement officer and take them to a park so they could engage in sexual activity.”

However, he made a conflicting statement, according to the report.

“Jacob Ryan denied that he would have engaged in sexual activity if the person really was 14 years of age,’’ the report added.

He arrived at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at a “predetermined location” to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl to have sex, investigators say.