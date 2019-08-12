ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat and humidity will persist today, similar to what occurred over the weekend.

More showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s, but feel like 103 to 107 or higher with the high humidity factored in.

Unsettled week ahead

Highs will reach the low to mid-90s

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

SEE BELOW: Tropical Update ▼

CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼

Afternoon rain and storms will be a hazard for those going to the beach today. Nearshore conditions will be considered very poor for surfing with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

Offshore, boaters will face seas of similar heights with winds of 5 to 10 knots, turning onshore during the afternoon.

The heat and humidity will persist today, similar to what occurred over the weekend.

More showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s, but feel like 103 to 107 or higher with the high humidity factored in. Storms will generally fade this evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows will bottom out in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect similar conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will run close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Ample moisture will stick around throughout the week, yielding to daily afternoon rain and storms. Highs will run mostly in the low 90s. In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic.

No new storms are expected to form over the next two to five days.

BOATING AND SURF CONDITIONS

Boaters should once again watch out for afternoon showers and storms, with a very light southwesterly wind.

Surfers will find very poor conditions Monday, with just a minor east-southeasterly flow. The rip current threat is moderate for Monday, with Atlantic water temps in the low 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Things once again remain quiet in the tropics. No major activity is expected over the next 5 days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location