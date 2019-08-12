ORLANDO, Fla. — Sending a student to school for the first time can be a nerve-racking experience. But, for Marjorie Hickernell, this was routine, and the family was ready.

“We’re prepared. We’ve done this before with Treten," Hickernell said Monday, gesturing to her 8-year-old son. “I was more nervous with Treten going to kindergarten, but I’ve been there, done that."

At about 6:30 a.m., the Winter Garden mom woke up her sons. Dinosaur figurines in hand, the boys sleepily trudged down the stairs as Hickernell flipped on the lights in the kitchen. She spent the next 30 minutes zipping around, spreading thick cream cheese on toasted bagels and snapping Tupperware closed with sandwiches safely inside.

“The last thing you want to do on the first day of school is forget one of the basics," Hickernell said, rifling through the boys' backpacks. The bags were so new, they looked as though they had been plucked off the store shelves that very morning.

LET’S GO: Suddenly, it was time to head off to @OCPSnews Keene’s Crossing Elementary for Talon’s FIRST day of kindergarten 🍎 The Hickernells say they walk (or ride scooters) because traffic is bananas. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/oNpWzAFsiw — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) August 12, 2019

Soon, she was whisking the kids out the door ahead of the first school bell, grabbing 5-year-old Talon's hand as his older brother cruised down the sidewalk on a Razor scooter.

The Hickernell children go to nearby Keene's Crossing Elementary School in Windermere.

Thousands of new students each year

Built about a decade ago as a relief school for the rapidly growing area, the school soon outgrew itself. This year, Orange County Public Schools built another school, Water Spring Elementary, to relieve the overflow.

That school is one of four new schools with Horizon West Middle, Castleview Elementary, and the K-8 Pershing School.

Other schools in the district got upgrades, such as Deerwood Elementary, which replaced its 1984 campus; Colonial and Boone high schools underwent renovations on their performing arts centers.

But, the booming growth is steady for the district, which welcomes between 3,000 and 5,000 new students each school year.

“We’re constantly hiring new teachers to come in and staff up our new schools and make sure we’re serving those new students," said Scott Howat, the district's chief communications officer.

With a projected enrollment of 215,703 students, Orange County Schools is now the eighth-largest district the nation and the fourth-largest in Florida behind Miami, Broward, and Hillsborough counties.

As the district celebrated 150 years of teaching, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins spent the first day of the school year greeting students at seven schools.

“There is that air of excitement on all of our campuses,” Jenkins said. “Central Florida continues to be a drawing point, a magnet if you will, for families and youth to migrate to."

Jenkins also touted the addition of 140,000 more laptops for students, paid for by tax dollars. Each laptop is engraved and has anti-theft software. Jenkins said her greatest challenge her district faces is mitigating the problems surrounding poverty. Last year, almost 10,000 students were dealing with homelessness, she said.

As for the Hickernells, their focus is squarely on getting through the first day of school and making sure their kindergartener quickly acclimates to his new classroom surrounding.

"I know he’s going to be fine. Have a great day," mom Marjorie said. “This will be the first year I have pretty much all day to myself in five and a half, almost six years."

Spectrum News 13 reporter Rebecca Turco contributed to this article.