Olive Garden offering lifetime pasta pass

NATIONWIDE – Olive Garden is bringing back its Pasta Pass for its sixth year.

Pass includes pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks "for life"

Pass cost $500 and will only be available for 50 people

But this time around the restaurant chain will have a special offer sure to intrigue die-hard pasta fans.

For the first time ever, Olive Garden will be offering a Lifetime Pasta Pass, which will only be available to 50 fans.

The pass includes unlimited pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks for the next 60 years.

Olive Garden will also be offering its Never Ending Pasta Pass, which costs $100. The pass include unlimited pasta, soup or sala and breadsticks for nine weeks.

A total of 24,000 of those passes will be available.

The passes will go on sale August 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Olive Garden recommends fans visit www.pastapass.com a few minutes earlier to join the online waiting room.

The first 50 fans to sign up for a Never Ending Pasta Pass will have the option of upgrading to the Lifetime Pasta Pass for an extra $400.

For those with a Never Ending Pasta Pass, the perk is available from September 23 through November 24.