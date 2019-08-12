LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the world's largest bass fishing tournaments, the “Fishing League Worldwide,” is coming to Lake County in 2020.

Here’s what you should know about the tournament:

Harris Chain of Lakes has been selected to host the 2020 “Fishing League Worldwide” Tour Event. FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization. This is the second event of the 25th season of the FLW tour at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Tour dates are February 20-23, 2020. This is the third time FLW has come to the Harris Chain of Lakes.