ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School is back in session, which means kids will be bringing home leftover food and other items that may be poisonous to your dog.

Toxins/dangers for dogs found in backpacks, lunchboxes

BluePearl Pet Hospitals offers safety tips to keep pets safe

BluePearl Pet Hospitals is offering some tips for parents to ensure your furry family member stays happy and healthy.

Each fall, BluePearl vets say they notice a surge of back-to-school related pet poisonings and injuries, many of which involve kids' backpacks and lunchboxes.

Some dogs are very good at unzipping backpacks and lunchboxes and helping themselves to the contents inside. When kids come home and drop their stuff on the floor, it makes for a nearly irresistible target for the dogs.

BluePearl vets urge pet owners to designate an area in their homes for backpacks and lunchboxes, so they're out of reach of pets. For really persistent dogs, this may mean putting items behind a closed door. And if possible, discarding leftover food before the child gets home.

Here are some common lunchbox and backpack toxins and dangers pet owners should be aware of:

Lunchbox toxins:

Gum (which can contain xylitol)

Grapes and raisins

Macadamia nuts

Onions

Moldy food

Cold packs used to keep food cool

Backpack toxins/dangers:

Pencils and arts and crafts

Small toys

ADHD medications

Albuterol inhalers

OTC medications such as NSAIDs and acetaminophen

Homemade slime

Hand sanitizer

Follow these tips to ensure a safe and happy pet this school year!