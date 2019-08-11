It's as easy as one, two, three: People can send multiple pictures at once using AirDrop. It's a handy tool, but as easy as it is to send your favorite pictures to friends and family, it is even easier to receive unwanted photos from strangers.

It's called cyber-flashing.

If you're within 30 feet of someone, they can AirDrop you an explicit picture. But now advertisers are taking advantage of this too by airdropping unwanted spam. But don't worry, there's a simple fix.

New York State Police say just turn your receiving settings from "receive from everyone" to "contacts only." If you don't, you could risk sharing personal information too.

"They are able to see what your phone's name is,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan. “Maybe even your information, depending if you use your name in your phone and they start to pick it apart. Like, this could be this person or this could be this person, and you never know who is looking to approach or do things to you."

O'Callaghan says you can also just completely turn your receiving off and only turn it on when you use AirDrop.