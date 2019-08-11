TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday near an area apartment complex, according to the agency.

Officials said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Park Avenue Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in connection to a report of a shooting. They found the victim on a roadway connecting the rear of Park Villas Apartments to South Deleon Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or report any tips anonymously by contacting Crimeline at 1800-423-TIPS.