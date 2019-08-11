ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a number of businesses that were broken into overnight in the Dr. Phillips area.

At least three businesses at a shopping plaza along Sand Lake Drive were impacted, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video from one of the businesses, a restaurant, shows a man throwing a stone to break the glass on the front door, grabbing the cash register and running away.

The owner said he's now left with thousands of dollars in damages and wants the person responsible to come forward.

"It's really depressing," said Sunny Corda of Simply Gyros. "You work this hard to do something then when someone comes and takes it overnight it's very, it creates a lot of anger but at the same time, what you can do? The local PD is helping, they have been very helpful, so we're waiting to watch what happens."

Detectives are still looking into whether the string of burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).