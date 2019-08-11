LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is taking a very public approach to looking for work. He is standing at a busy intersection on Harden Boulevard with a sign that reads "Have You Seen My Resume?"

Bradley Casebolt a veteran, former corrections officer who recently lost his job

Casebolt holds sign, gives out flyers with education background, contact info

Casebolt: "[People] can't ignore me out here with the sign."

More Polk County stories

Bradley Casebolt is a veteran and former corrections officer who told us he'd recently lost his job.

When we spoke to him, he had a handful of trifold flyers with information about his education and work background to give to passersby. It also contained contact information for potential employers.

“People have been respecting that I am out here in the heat, sweating and running from spot to spot and running to cars," he said.

One person who took Casebolt up on his resume offer, Sara Walters, said she got out of her car and met Casebolt in the median by the Polk Parkway overpass.

“This is way better than I’m seeing somebody stopped asking people for money," she told Casebolt. "Actually promoting themselves.”

Walters told us she was going to try to help Casebolt.

"I think it’s absolutely amazing," she said. "I took a picture of it, shared it on Lakeland Business Leaders forum online and within ten minutes I had 30 people liking it, asking questions.”

Casebolt said he's feeling good about the response he's getting.

“I don’t think anyone’s really been seeing me and my struggle to find employment," he explained. "So this is more of a physical chance. They can’t ignore me out here with the sign.”