ORLANDO, Fla. — A Winter Park man was arrested this week, accused of posting a violent threat on Facebook, according to FDLE and the Winter Park Police Dept.

Richard Clayton, 26, was arrested Friday. Investigators say he posted the following on Facebook on August 6, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

Investigators say Clayton has a history of posting threats on Facebook through fictitious accounts. They also say he appears to believe in white supremacist ideology.

According to Clayton's criminal record, he's mostly been charged with traffic infactions, including driving with a suspended or revoked license. His last civil traffic infraction came in 2016.

A spokesperson with FDLE is checking to find out Clayton was actually under probation, and if so, what for.