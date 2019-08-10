The parent company of Resorts World Catskills in Monticello is considering bankruptcy for the resort as it weighs an uncertain financial future.

We first told you last month about the trouble Empire Resorts was facing, with their largest shareholder based in Malaysia offering to buy up equity and effectively take ownership.

Empire yesterday made a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission where they said that proposal was still under consideration.

The company also says debt is putting the future of Resorts World Catskills in doubt, and so Empire has to weigh taking the casino, along with its hotel and golf course under development, into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The filing stated if that happens, Empire could still meet financial obligations for the Resort for the next 12 months.