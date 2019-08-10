MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Pearson data breach could impact current and former students within Marion County Public Schools, the school district announced Friday.

Pearson data breach involves student names, email addresses, birthdays

Marion school district says breach could affect current, former students

Pearson says it will offer free credit monitoring to everyone affected

RELATED: About 100 Million Customers in US Affected by Capital One Data Breach

The district in a press release said Pearson, a company that publishes and develops educational services, contacted MCPS officials on July 25 about the breach, which reportedly involved student names, email addresses, and birthdays.

Pearson told school district officials that a hacker breached its “AIMSweb product,” which Marion County schools used for student data storage from 2010 to 2017.

The district says it believes more than 37,000 students could be impacted by the breach, but said “much of the data is about students who have moved on and are no longer part of the district.”

Pearson says it will offer free credit monitoring to everyone affected.