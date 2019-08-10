Sullivan County is responding to plans for the New York state Electric and Gas Corporation to raise rates and shut down a local office. Those comments from the legislature made their way to the state's public service commission on Friday.

NYSEG filed with the state earlier this year, asking to raise delivery rates for customers in regions across New York. Sullivan County legislators say they welcome NYSEG's plan to fix reliability issues in connection with the rate increase, pointing to ongoing problems with storm outages.

But, they're also concerned about the cost to consumers; calling the current proposal "exorbitant" and saying people could see their bills go up about $10 a month. The county is also raising concern over plans to close a NYSEG office in Liberty, in favor of online customer service — noting many residents don't have computer or web access.

The Public Service Commission is taking public comment both online and off — through phone and mail — until August 26. An information session is taking place next Thursday, August 15, in the Binghamton City Hall Council Chambers at 5 p.m. Public statements will be taken there as well.