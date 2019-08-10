NEW YORK — Multiple media outlets are reporting that financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his jail cell.

The New York Times, CNN and other media outlets say Epstein's body was found Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He was already on suicide watch after an earlier attempt.

Epstein was accused of sex trafficking young girls for years, at residences in New York and Florida, in some cases to powerful people.

This is a developing story. Check back with updates.