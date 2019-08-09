TAMPA, Fla. — Spectrum is providing future technicians in Florida with high-level skills training through a new initiative announced Thursday.

3-year apprenticeship program provides online, classroom, in-the-field training

Employees who complete program are certified national technicians

Florida lawmakers invested $10 million in budget for apprenticeship programs

More Business stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on hand as Charter Communications kicked off Spectrum’s inaugural apprenticeship program.

“Once our employees complete the program, they are certified national broadband technicians,” said Spectrum Regional Vice President of Operations Adam Ray.

The three-year Broadband Field Technician Apprenticeship program provides online, classroom and in-the-field training, giving workers the skills they need to become technicians.

“It puts your foot in the door,” said trainee Jorge Villanueva. “It gets you ahead of your peers.”

“It’s just that extra notch in your belt,” said trainee Matthew Gallardo.

DeSantis said it’s a great alternative for people who may not be interested in college.

“You’re looking at ways where people can be equipped with skills that are going to make an impact in the economy,” said DeSantis. “You’re not dragging yourself deep into debt.”

State lawmakers recently invested $10 million in the state budget to add more apprenticeship programs in Florida.

“I think the first thing is realizing this is a priority for the state,” said State Rep. Chris Sprowls. “We’re trying to change the culture.”

State officials said the number of apprenticeship programs in Florida has drastically grown since lawmakers made it a priority in the budget.

Charter Communications Spectrum Networks is the parent company of Spectrum Bay News 9.