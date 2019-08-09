BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The crisis in leadership in Puerto Rico is affecting one Brevard County business.

Company sees delays in investments

Accessing money became more difficult after Rossello resignation

Economics professor: "More than half of the island's economy is going to be invested into infrastructure"

Kim Fernandez and Omar Caraballo, CEOs of Arch Real Estate Holdings, needed $85 million for their project to help solve the housing problem on the island by renovating foreclosed homes to rent out at an affordable price.

They said after Ricardo Rossello's resignation as governor accessing the money became more difficult.

"We have seen delays, just complete pauses in investments towards our company," Fernandez said.

"It's a pause of around $20 to $40 million in regards to capital just being held up," he continued.

The businessmen said they wanted to soothe their investors' concerns so they spoke with Dr. Jose Caraballo-Cueto, an economics professor at the University of Puerto Rico, to see what the future of island's economy is.

Dr. Caraballo-Cueto said to expect a slight move upwards once the island receives more than $40 billion in federal funding to help with disaster recovery.

That dollar amount is more than half of the island's gross national product (GNP).

"In other words, more than half of the island's economy is going to be invested into infrastructure," Dr. Caraballo-Cueto said.

"The macro-economy depends on the flow of funds and this is only going to provide a positive outlook on the flow of funds," Omar said.

"On the short-term it's hurt us, long term it's the best thing that could've happened," Fernandez said.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it would delay about $9 billion in disaster prevention funds towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after concerns of corruption and the government's handling of money.