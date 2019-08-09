ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent uptick in violence has lead Orlando and Orange County law enforcement to put their heads together.

Orlando police, Orange County Sheriff's working together to combat crime

Recent stats show uptick in crime in area

Stats provided to us by Orlando PD show that July was the most violent month yet this year.

Four people have been killed this month in the city of Orlando.

One of the victims, a 61-year-old woman was shot to death at the Mill Creek apartments.

"This July we saw a spike towards the end of this month,” said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Rolon says July is typically a violent month. So far in 2019 we’ve seen 123 shootings in Orlando, with 16 people killed.

But Chief Rolon says this is an improvement.

"We have seen a significant reduction compared to last year when it comes to homicides," Rolon said. "Last year it was a very significant number."

According to Orlando PD, eight people were killed in July of last year. And from January to July last year there were 34 homicides.

More than double what we've seen this year.

But even though homicides have gone down dramatically, that doesn’t mean violence is not a problem.

“One homicide is one too many, that’s the one thing we all have to recognize” Rolon said.

Chief Rolon says they’re now working to coordinate with other agencies. Using a method learned from New Orleans.

“It brings together specific segments of law enforcement, specialized units, judicial system, federal agencies, analysts,” Rolon said.

Chief Rolon says they hope to coordinate weekly meetings with other Central Florida agencies to better combat the violence. The first of these meetings happened at Orlando PD headquarters Thursday.

But Chief Rolon didn’t have any specific strategies or solutions to share from that meeting.

He says they hope to see more results as the program expands.