KISSIMMEE, Fla. — School begins on August 12 for Osceola Science STEM Charter School, but as of August 9, it is still under construction.

Here are five things to know about Osceola Science STEM Charter School and the delayed construction:

1. Kindergarten-3rd Grade students should report to 3540 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Monday, August 12.

This school building was most recently the home of another charter school last year (Avant Garde Academy).

Principal Murat Cetin and a team of Osceola Science teachers and staff will be on hand at this campus.

Morning care start time: 6:45 a.m.

Drop-off start time: 7:30 a.m.

School start time: 8:00 a.m.

Dismissal time: 2:50 p.m.

After care end time: 6:00 p.m.

2. 4th Grade-6th Grade students should report to 1925 Nora Tyson Rd., St. Cloud, FL 34771 on Monday, August 12.

This campus houses another charter school, Mater Academy and Osceola Science will occupy the building's second floor.

Dr. Yalcin Akin and a team of Osceola Science teachers and staff will be on hand at this campus.

Morning care start time: 6:45 a.m.

Drop-off start time: 8:00 a.m.

School start time: 8:30 a.m.

Dismissal time: 3:20 p.m.

After care end time: 6:00 p.m.

3. Management said there was a delay because of unusually wet weather and extensive delays getting permits, the cushion built into the timeline wasn't quite enough.

4. Students couldn't stay at the old campus until the new facility is ready because the lease at Osceola Science's former campus ended on June 30.

5. Breakfast and lunch will be available at both temporary campuses to all students, at no charge to families.