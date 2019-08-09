ORLANDO, Fla. — Daily rounds of rain and storms continue for Friday afternoon.

High temperatures today will reach for the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods.

Heat indices will make it “feel-like” it is in the triple digits before any rain may cool your neighborhood down. Be sure to remember heat safety by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and don’t leave the kids or pets in the cars.

Scattered rain and storms will be at a 40 percent coverage today. They’ll once again start from the west coast and increase in coverage through the afternoon toward the east.

Some of the storms could become strong with frequent lightning, gusty winds and torrential downpours. The storms will fade around sunset between 8pm and 9pm tonight.

Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 70s. It will be a muggy start to your Saturday with another round of afternoon storms likely on Saturday. The coverage rain will be at 40 percent and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s. “Feel-like” temperatures will be around 100 degrees.

The summertime storms will continue into Sunday. The coverage will remain at 40 percent for the second half of the weekend. Morning temperatures on Sunday will start out in the mid-70s with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid-90s.

The coverage of rain will increase to 50 percent on Monday and the daily rounds of storms will be active through the middle of next week with the coverage holding around 50 percent. Morning temperatures will fall back into 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No tropical development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. The reason tropical activity is being held at bay is thanks to dry air from dust continuing to be blown off the coast of Africa. There’s also strong winds aloft that continue to tear systems apart, preventing them from developing into a stronger tropical system. The next name on the list is Chantal. Hurricane season doesn’t peak until September 10th and it runs all the way through November 30th.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair in the morning today and then poor in the afternoon. There will be an east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rips is moderate and it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index will be extreme, which means sunburn could happen in about 10 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, storms will be the most likely in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the southwest shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

