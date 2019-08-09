ORLANDO, Fla. — A special one night only production is coming to Orlando at the end of August.

Here are five things to know about "Remember the Time: A Musical Tribute to the King of Pop" :

1. LMP Entertainment is producing this all-new production, showing one night only.

2. The musical tribute marks 10 years since Michael Jackson's death.

3. The show features sound-a-like vocalists, MJ impersonators, dancers and back-up singers.

4. One of the showstoppers is Santiago Pinkney, a 12-year-old performer dubbed "Young Michael Jackson".

5. "Remember the Time: A Musical Tribute to the King of Pop" is Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. at DGBEK Studios in Orlando.