TAVARES, Fla. — Security is being beefed up ahead of Saturday's “Unite for What's Right” march in Tavares, which will protest a confederate statue that might come to the Lake County History Museum.

Here are five things you should know about the march:

PROTESTERS: Member of the Friendship CME Church in Tavares will join other groups to march in protest a statue of confederate general Edmund Kirby Smith, which the Lake County Historical Society is set to receive. WHEN: The "Unite for What's Right" march will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. It's expected to last about two hours. SECURITY: Police aren't releasing any security details, but officers have put out parking signs and barricades. BACKGROUND: Lake County commissioners voted last week to allow the Lake County History Museum to move forward with plans to bring in the 9-foot confederate statue. OPPOSITION: Several pro-statue advocates say they will watch the march in protest.

