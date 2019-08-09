APOPKA, Fla. — Kayaking is a popular activity in Florida, but one company is changing the way you kayak and experience the beautiful outdoors.

Here’s what you need to know about Get Up and Go Kayaking before you visit:

Rock Springs Run in Apopka is a great spot to get out and experience old Florida. This kayaking spot boasts miles of water to kayak along with wildlife, along swimming spots to get off your kayak.



Get Up and Go Kayaking offers guided tours of the area and will take you to multiple spots where you can swim, and even to a spot with a rope swing that you can try at the Rock Springs Run area.



Rock Springs Run is also located on Kelly Park a popular spot for tubing and hiking.



They have multiple locations you can rent their clear kayaks: Rainbow Springs: (352) 541-0115

Winter Park: (407) 212-7306

Crystal River: (352) 834-1556

Rock Springs: (407) 212-7306

Bioluminescent: (407) 212-7306

Jupiter: (561) 203-9477

Tampa Bay: (727) 265-2268

For more information, check out their website .