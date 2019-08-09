CELEBRATION, Fla. — A married couple in their 80s were found dead in their Celebration home near East Park Drive and North Village Street.

Senior married couple found dead in Celebration

Resident: "We never have problems around here"

Gun recovered on scene, cause of death not yet determined

Celebration is a quiet and calm neighborhood where crime rarely happens.

"This is the safest place in the city, we love this place," said concerned resident Jose Darocha.

Darocha is heartbroken after his two neighbors were found lifeless.

Sheriff Russ Gibson: 83-year-old woman was found dead on property and 84-year-old man was found dead outside on the lawn in the backyard. @OsceolaSheriff @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/8VLnZmDvLZ — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) August 8, 2019

The 83-year-old woman was found dead inside the home and her 84-year-old husband was found on the lawn in the backyard.

"Very surprising because it's a very calm neighborhood and we never have problems around here," he added.

Their identities are not being released just yet, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is waiting until next of kin is notified.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said on the surface this appears to be a murder suicide but cannot say for sure just yet.

A gun was recovered on the scene but the cause of death needs to be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Sheriff Gibson said oftentimes seniors feel like they don't serve any value due to their age and encourages younger adults to reach out to the elderly.

"If you can engage with them and listen to some of their examples, you can really learn a lot from these folks. They are not used newspapers to be thrown out," he said.

"They're very much a part of our society and community and we can learn a lot from them if we just give them half a chance," Sheriff Gibson continued.

Darocha hopes this family can somehow find peace despite this hardship.

"People have their own family issues sometimes. I know everything will be alright with the neighbors, with the family. I hope the best for the family of these people," Darocha explained.