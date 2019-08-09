ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort will be the site of the Special Olympics USA Games in 2022, the company has announced.

Disney World to host Special Olympics USA Games in 2022

Games held June 5-11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to participate

The games will be held June 5-11, 2022, at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

It will feature more than 4,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, and 10,000 volunteers from across the U.S.

Athletes will compete in as many as 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports such as powerlifting, flag football, swimming, and volleyball.

"Special Olympics athletes provide inspiration to millions of people around the world," said Rena Langley, Senior VP of Walt Disney World public affairs and communications. "Competing at this level is an incredible achievement, one that requires tremendous commitment, dedication and leadership skills."

A celebration ceremony was held Thursday at Disney World, where the logo for the event was unveiled. Nine Special Olympics athletes helped design the logo, a first in the Games history.

"This logo tells a story of how a combined passion for sports, perseverance and art can literally come to life on a blank canvas," said Joe Dzaluk, president and CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. "These incredible athletes used their unique talents to inspire and design an iconic image for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games brand, and it proved to be more meaningful than any of us could have ever imagined."