ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officers are renewing their call for drivers to slow down at construction zones and accident sites along I-4, amid a close call for a state trooper and a speeding crackdown.

Trooper escapes serious injury after cruiser was struck

Crash happened Thursday

A pickup-truck side-swiped a parked cruiser on I-4 Eastbound near Universal on Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The trooper was in the car at the time and suffered minor injuries. He had been investigating a separate crash at the median.

A road ranger vehicle, with its emergency lights activated and traffic cones out, was blocking the left lane to traffic when the pickup truck driver lost control. The truck side-swiped the road ranger, then hit the right rear side of the cruiser.

The truck driver, Rudy Ruiz, 35, of Orlando, was arrested for careless driving and driving without a license.

The crash happened just several hours after an I-4 Ultimate speeding crackdown in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and FHP cited 80 drivers for speeding in a construction zone. Officers issued 106 total citations and made 87 traffic stops. The fastest driver was going 92 miles per hour.

The speeding detail was from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.