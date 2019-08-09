DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is working on a Beach Street Streetscape project, aimed at making the area more enjoyable for shopping and dining.

However, business owners on Beach Street have differing opinions on the project.

Here are five things you should know about the project:

1. WIDER SIDEWALKS

According to the city, the project will create wider storefronts in front of the store fronts, creating more outdoor dining opportunities and pedestrian access. Shade trees and new bright lighting will be added.

However, some business owners think all the construction will hurt their business.

"I think the transition process is going to be extremely difficult and destructive to small businesses, and I think the end result that they have planned out is undesirable,"​ said the owner of Abraxas books James Sass.

2. LESS TRAFFIC LANES

Traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes to slow traffic and create more parking for customers.

This is a point of contention among Beach Street business owners.

"Going down to two lanes is exactly what it needs, I am sorry for the people that don't feel that way, but you know we have to get the bus traffic off of Beach Street, we've got to get the UPS, the FedEx guys, they can use the back roads. This is tourist. We want to bring the tourists down here to shop and dine​," said Paul Zappitelli, Owner of Zappi's Italian Garden.

3. ONE YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION

Construction is slated to take one year and will be divided up into six sections. Each section will be completed before the next section is started.

"Hopefully it will be done in a year though, you know they always say a year, and then it takes much longer," said Katherine Nicolaou, owner of Stavro's Pizza House​.

4. STILL IN DESIGN PHASE

According to a city spokesperson, the project is still in the design phase.

"It would still need to be bid out to solicit a contractor, then a contractor selected, officially award the bid and the city commission would approve the contract," said a spokesperson. "So there are a lot of steps it still needs to go through before it begins".

5. NOVEMBER START DATE

The project is tentatively slated to begin November 2019 and finish November 2020.

The design of the streetscape project is being coordinated with the proposed design of Riverfront park.