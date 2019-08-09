TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A little more than a week after a young child almost drowned, the boy and his family got a chance to thank those who stepped in to save his life.

4-year-old almost drowned in pool on July 30

911 dispatcher stayed on call as 4 officers arrived

Family, boy went to Titusville Police to say thanks

Fletcher Moon, 4, fell into a 9-foot-deep pool and sunk July 30.

As a Titusville Police dispatcher stayed on the 911 call to guide a family friend, four officers quickly arrived in the backyard of the Dahlia Avenue home.

Fletcher was rushed to a hospital and stayed in intensive care for two days.

In less than a week, the boy has made a full recovery.

On Thursday, Fletcher and his family went to the Titusville Police Department to simply say thank you.

"They do something so heroic. They show up, and they are the people you want to see," said Dilek Moon, Fletcher's mother.

"You are screaming for help, and they arrive, and that feeling of relief..." she continued.

"The thank yous are the best, because they are the fewest and farthest between," Titusville Police Sgt. Wes Byrge said.

Fletcher and his family also got a personal tour of the police dispatch center and the fire department.