TEXAS — Another tax-free weekend is happening in Texas from August 9 – 11.

During the sales tax holiday, people can buy most clothing, footwear, and school supplies tax-free.

You can take part in the savings by purchasing items from a store in Texas or online stores that do business in Texas.

To get ready, here are seven things to know:

  1. Items must be priced under $100 to qualify for the tax-free exemption.
  2. The State Comptroller has a list of all qualifying tax-free items.
  3. Only specific school supplies qualify for the tax-free exemption.
  4. Backpacks priced under $100 qualify for the exemption.
  5. You can buy qualifying items on layaway tax-free if you make the final payment during the tax-free holiday or if you choose to put the item on layaway during the holiday.
  6. Qualifying items are exempt from taxes during the tax-free holiday even if the item must be ordered.
  7. For ordered items, additional charges like shipping are part of the item’s sales price. If the total cost of the item plus shipping is over $100, the item does not qualify for the tax-free exemption.