TEXAS — Another tax-free weekend is happening in Texas from August 9 – 11.
During the sales tax holiday, people can buy most clothing, footwear, and school supplies tax-free.
You can take part in the savings by purchasing items from a store in Texas or online stores that do business in Texas.
To get ready, here are seven things to know:
- Items must be priced under $100 to qualify for the tax-free exemption.
- The State Comptroller has a list of all qualifying tax-free items.
- Only specific school supplies qualify for the tax-free exemption.
- Backpacks priced under $100 qualify for the exemption.
- You can buy qualifying items on layaway tax-free if you make the final payment during the tax-free holiday or if you choose to put the item on layaway during the holiday.
- Qualifying items are exempt from taxes during the tax-free holiday even if the item must be ordered.
- For ordered items, additional charges like shipping are part of the item’s sales price. If the total cost of the item plus shipping is over $100, the item does not qualify for the tax-free exemption.