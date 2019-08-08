ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police need help to find a retired AME pastor who disappeared Wednesday.

Rev. James Blount, 73, was last seen leaving his home on Wooden Boulevard in the Washington Shores area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His family says Blount has Alzheimer's disease and dementia. They say he did walk away from his home last month, but they were able to quickly find him.

Blount was pastor of an AME church in Winter Haven and the director of Christian Service Center of Central Florida.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for his safe return.

Orlando Police say Blount was wearing a blue polo, gray pants, tan shoes, and a blue baseball cap.

If you see Blount, you're asked to immediately call 911.