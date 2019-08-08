AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Polk County woman says a 10-foot alligator attacked and killed her 100-pound dog at a retention pond Thursday morning.

Cynthia Robinson told investigators that she was walking the dog near a retention pond at about 7 a.m. when the attack happened.

"He was so fast. He took my dog, and he was gone. ... Tank didn’t even stand a chance," said Cynthia Robinson of her 6-year-old dog.

“I wanted to help him, but that gator was huge,” Robinson said. “I haven’t seen a big gator like that but maybe at Busch Gardens.”

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been dispatched to search for the alligator. Polk County Parks Director Gaye Sharpe said the park has since been closed.

Robinson said she is sorry to lose her dog but doesn’t want the gator to attack again.

“All I could do was stand there and watch my dog get eat,” she said. “And I just don’t want it to happen to no one else or a kid or anything.”

No further details were immediately available.