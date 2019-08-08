ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a gorgeous morning for a rocket launch, with a mainly clear sky and mild temps.

Now that the sun has been warming us, we'll level off in the low 90s for highs.

A few scattered showers and storms developing in this heat could produce locally heavy downpours and lightning, but activity will not be as widespread as the past several days.

High pressure moving over the peninsula will bring with it slightly drier air with rain coverage at 40 percent today, down to 30 percent Friday.

A trough of low pressure over the southeastern U.S. is moving out, as high pressure takes control of our pattern. A westerly flow is wrapping in slightly drier air around this high.

Even with some drier air over central Florida, a few scattered showers developed west of I-75 earlier and activity has been moving east.

Rain coverage is lower than the past several days, running 40 percent.

Highs on Thursday bump into the lower 90s with a heat index as high as 105.

Even drier air on Friday means rain coverage lowers to 30 percent. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Moisture moves back in Saturday into next week so rain chances pop back up to 50 percent each afternoon. Highs remain around average in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Poor surfing conditions are with us Thursday afternoon thanks to an east-southeast swell and wave heights of one to two feet.

The presence of a long period swell means another moderate rip current risk along our east coast.

Sea surface temps have warmed into the low 80s along the Flagler and Volusia County coasts, and mid-80s for Brevard County’s coast. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Our UV index is extreme. Keep an eye on the sky for a few widely scattered storms later today.

In the tropics, Saharan dust and wind shear continue to keep the Atlantic basin quiet.

The next name on the list is Chantal.

Hurricane season doesn't peak until September 10, and it runs through November 30.

