GIBSONTON, Fla. — A man drove a golf cart through the front doors of a Florida Walmart store Thursday, striking several customers and forcing others to jump out of the way to avoid being run over, deputies say.

Deputies: Golf cart hit store patrons, who jumped to avoid getting run over

Michael Hudson facing charges of aggravated assault with motor vehicle

He was taken to Tampa General, will be booked after hospital discharge

Michael Hudson was taken into custody after crashing into a cash register at the Gibsonton Walmart, Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials said.

At around noon, Hudson drove up in the golf cart and blocked the entrance to the liquor store, demanding to speak to a manager, witnesses told investigators.

When deputies arrived, they tried speaking with him, but then they said Hudson suddenly accelerated the golf cart past scores of patrons at the busy main entrance to the store, forcing them to run to avoid being hit.

As deputies shouted for Hudson to stop, he drove the golf cart through the front doors and into the store. His vehicle struck several customers before crashing into the checkout area.

Hudson was injured and taken to Tampa General Hospital . The multiple charges he faces include aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, trespassing, resisting arrest, and felony criminal mischief. Those charges could change as investigators determine how many people were hit and how badly they were hurt, deputies said.

Hudson will be booked into jail after he's released from the hospital, they said.

The Walmart at 9205 Gibsonton Drive is the same Walmart that received a mass shooting threat Sunday .

