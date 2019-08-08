KISSIMMEE, Fla. — August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and one Osceola County mom has learned to overcome her fear of nursing in public.

Ana Molina says breastfeeding is already difficult, even without people judging, so she tries to share her experience with as many moms as she can.

Here’s are five things you should know about breastfeeding:

1) POSITION AND LATCH: Position and latch are critical. Pull your infant in tight with their head in line with their body. They should latch on with a wide-open mouth and their chin low on the areola.

2) THE FIRST 6 MONTHS: The World Health Organization recommends babies be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their life to achieve optimal development and health.

3) BENEFITS FOR CHILD: Breastfeeding has been shown to be protective against many illnesses and conditions, such as:

Painful ear infections

Upper and lower respiratory ailments

Colds, viruses, staph, strep and E. coli infections

Allergies

Intestinal disorders

Type 2 diabetes

Certain childhood cancers

4) BENEFITS FOR MOM: Some of the physical benefits of breastfeeding for moms are reduced rates of breast cancer, uterine, cervical, and ovarian cancer.

5) GET HELP: Get help if it hurts. If you are in pain or bleeding, reach out to a lactation consultant to correct the issue.

To learn more about Molina’s story, watch the video above.