ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida parents say they’re scrambling to figure what to do next after they say the state cut off access to behavioral therapy that’s crucial to the development of their children with special needs.

Spectrum News 13 first reported on the parents’ concerns back in April after parents say Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration sent them a letter informing them of proposed changes.

Ashley Jones says each of her three children suffer from some level of autism and depend on constant behavioral therapy. But she says all of her children suddenly lost state approval for the therapy at the end of July.

“My children don’t have as high as a chance with quality of life without it,” Jones said.

She added, “They’re only going to keep moving backwards.”

ACHA sent parents a letter back in March informing them it would be making changes to how it would require children to be eligible for benefits.

After parents pushed back — many of them protesting at a public meeting back in April in Orlando — ACHA officials said they would back off the proposed changes.

But now Jones says the state has cut off her children’s services and are requiring her to reapply for therapy benefits.

She says they’re requiring her to find another doctor to once again prove her children have a disability.

“Now you have all of these families running around trying to get this assessment done, and there’s no way to get it done for 90 days, and you’ve already cut the services as of July 29th, 2019 — no more services for my children,” Jones said.

“So you’re talking about not getting an appointment until April 2020 to access a document to continue services that you already had,” said Margaret Newman-Thornton, cofounder of OCA, a Central Florida therapy provider .

OCA was providing applied behavioral analysis for Jones’ children. Newman-Thornton says if the state keeps the requirement in place, dozens of children they see will lose services.

“Families are going to have to sit at home and wait — for eight months,” said Newman-Thornton.

Jones says losing the services could mean life-long consequences for her kids.

“It’s not right, it’s not fair, and it’s affecting the quality of life of my children,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to ACHA with questions about the changes. At last check, a spokesperson for the state agency said they are still working on a response.