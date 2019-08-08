SYLMAR, Calif. – Actor Danny Trejo is being called a real-life hero after he rescued a baby from an overturned car on Wednesday.

According to an Instagram post from Trejo’s official account, a driver ran a red light and plowed into another car. The car flipped over with a woman and a baby inside.

The actor and a bystander in the video identified as Monica Jackson witnessed the crash. Trejo and Jackson worked together to save the baby.

According to Jackson, a woman inside the car said was hurt “but all she said was ‘Get my baby, get my baby.’”

Jackson reached into the car and undid the seatbelt of the baby strapped into a car seat. Trejo then reached in and pulled the baby to safety.

At the end of the video Trejo concludes with a message for drivers to “pay attention.”

RELATED l Actor Danny Trejo Discusses Restaurant Career