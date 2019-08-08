WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — The new school year is upon us, and unfortunately many kids will be heading back to class without pencils, notebooks and, backpacks.

But one Brevard County girl served up sweet summer drinks to help students in need.

Lemonade stand funds school supplies for kids in need

Kaylee Eddleman, 11, is the brains behind the idea

This year, people donated $600 in just three hours

Eleven-year-old Kaylee Eddleman is preparing for sixth grade at West Melbourne's Meadowlane Intermediate School.

But her summer wasn't all fun and games.

"I asked my mom if we could do a lemonade stand to help kids in need get school supplies," Kaylee told Spectrum News 13.

On August 2, for the second summer in a row, Kaylee opened her stand for business in her neighborhood.

Last year, she raised $100. This year, people donated $600 in just three hours.

"Three hours," said Kaylee’s dad Scott Eddleman. "In the rain — not an ideal day for lemonade. Especially when people are supposed to be at work. Some of the guys cutting grass around the subdivision, it was raining, so they came and hung out, drank lemonade, and donated to her cause."

The money was well spent, buying all these supplies for kids who need them.

As for Kaylee, she will run her lemonade stand every summer as long as she can.

"For me, I have a good heart, and I like to do things for other people," says Kaylee.​

West Melbourne Police school resource officers will be handing out the supplies to kids before school begins August 12.